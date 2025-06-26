Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,930.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

