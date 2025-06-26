Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 44,572 Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,495.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.3661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

