Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

