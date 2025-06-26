International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

