Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 66 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.68. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.