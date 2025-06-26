Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.18.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

