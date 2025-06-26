International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $453.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.26 and a 200 day moving average of $457.73.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

