International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $823,000 Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $3,141,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Progressive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $259.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,572,448. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

