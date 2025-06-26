O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after buying an additional 1,705,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 647,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after buying an additional 617,460 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after buying an additional 1,809,237 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 777,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

