Brokerages Set Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $45.43

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 870,627 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.