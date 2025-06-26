Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $12.04

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.04.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

