Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

