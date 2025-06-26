Golden State Equity Partners Has $615,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

