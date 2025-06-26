Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

