Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,361 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

