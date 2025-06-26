Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives $31.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BCAX stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.