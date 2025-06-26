TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

