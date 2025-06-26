Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,619,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.