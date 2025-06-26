Spire Wealth Management Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,085 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

