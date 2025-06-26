Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,180 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,712,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 255,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

