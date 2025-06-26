Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,367 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.21 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

