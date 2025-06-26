Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,367 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.21 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.