Spire Wealth Management Has $4.66 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,587,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 112,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $124.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.