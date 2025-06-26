Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.