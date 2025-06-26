PMV Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.1% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $541.16 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $543.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.63 and its 200 day moving average is $503.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

