Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,949 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.23 billion, a PE ratio of 621.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

