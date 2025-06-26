EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $306,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,192.24. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $92,172.33. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,216.34. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EverQuote by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of EVER stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.