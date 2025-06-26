Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CFO Acquires $99,999.90 in Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan P. Foster bought 270,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,587 shares in the company, valued at $106,407.19. This trade represents a 1,560.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBRX shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,414 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.