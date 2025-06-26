Insider Selling: ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CAO Sells $182,241.04 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $182,241.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,045.92. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.7%

TTAN opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.54. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

