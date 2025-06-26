Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,152,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,282,442.64. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $63,650.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $310,725.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $248,085.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $27,080.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 434.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile



Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

