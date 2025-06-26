Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Joshua G. James Purchases 13,025 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua G. James purchased 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,843.28. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Domo Stock Down 2.4%

DOMO opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Domo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Domo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 617,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOMO

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.