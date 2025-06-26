Walter V. Klemp Purchases 675,675 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 675,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,134.59. This represents a 994.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,414 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

