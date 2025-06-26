Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $202,521.20 in Stock

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $202,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,125.04. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $19.11 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

