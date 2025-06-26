Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Raj Khanna Sells 7,973 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $137,135.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,242. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raj Khanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Raj Khanna sold 2,027 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $35,330.61.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.5%

EXTR opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.73. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,639.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 625,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 589,713 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

