Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $815.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $729.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

