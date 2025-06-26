Golden State Equity Partners Invests $561,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

