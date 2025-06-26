Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,419,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

