Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $724,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

