E&G Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $792.41 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $782.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.16. The stock has a market cap of $751.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

