Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,879 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $185.47 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.