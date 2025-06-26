Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $814,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.93 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.