Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,218,000 after buying an additional 348,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after buying an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $16.00 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.