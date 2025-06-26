Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Solera National Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $8.90. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Solera National Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

