Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.15. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 9,109 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $2.88. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

