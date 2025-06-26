Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.15. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 9,109 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on RKDA
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 4.2%
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $2.88. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.