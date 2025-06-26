Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) were down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.89). Approximately 2,599,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 419,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.50 ($5.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 450 ($6.15) to GBX 330 ($4.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.81. The company has a market capitalization of £227.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 55.56 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 39.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 26,100 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £84,564 ($115,540.37). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £5,423.04 ($7,409.54). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.