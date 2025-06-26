Contrasting London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) & OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) and OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OTC Markets Group pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and OTC Markets Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group $10.96 billion 7.11 $875.36 million N/A N/A OTC Markets Group $111.06 million 5.84 $27.36 million $2.27 23.79

London Stock Exchange Group has higher revenue and earnings than OTC Markets Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for London Stock Exchange Group and OTC Markets Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and OTC Markets Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A OTC Markets Group 24.08% 67.70% 30.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of OTC Markets Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

London Stock Exchange Group beats OTC Markets Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. The company was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Its innovative model offers companies efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary, OTC Link LLC, operates OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB, which are Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulated ATS. The company operates in three business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing, and Corporate Services. The OTC Link business operates three ATSs, such as OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB that provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers. The Market Data Licensing business provides market data and compliance data, including SEC filings for a spectrum of securities and issuers. It provides broker-dealers, investors, traders, institutions, companies, accountants, regulators, and others with a suite of enterprise and user market data licenses, offering via direct or extranet connectivity through third-party market data redistributors or order management systems. The Corporate Services business operates the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market and offers companies access to a suite of services that are designed to facilitate public disclosure and communication with investors, promote transparency, and allow companies to demonstrate regulatory compliance and mitigate market risk. Its services include the OTC Disclosure and News Service, RealTime Level 2 Quote Display, Blue Sky Monitoring Service for issuers, and Virtual Investor Conferences product. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

