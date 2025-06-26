KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and traded as low as $15.93. KDDI shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 146,664 shares changing hands.
KDDI Trading Down 1.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
