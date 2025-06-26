Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
Sundance Energy Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
