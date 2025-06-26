JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JBS SA (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $13.90. JBS shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 259,253 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBSAY. Stephens raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JBS in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

JBS Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 billion. JBS had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 21.85%.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This represents a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. JBS’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

