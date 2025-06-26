Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) were down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 7,142,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 1,242,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOT shares. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
