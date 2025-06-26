Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.35. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 15,750 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCHDF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.3%

About Hochschild Mining

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

