Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDFGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.35. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 15,750 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCHDF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.